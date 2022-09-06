ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

