ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 131,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,689,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.