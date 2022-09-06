Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.28

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

