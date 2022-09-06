Prudential PLC Acquires 138,964 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,964 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 619,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.