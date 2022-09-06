Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11,657.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned 1.37% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $91,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,249,000 after acquiring an additional 97,523 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. 26,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

