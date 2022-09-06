Prudential PLC Has $240.45 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,860.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $240,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. 1,269,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,121,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

