Prudential PLC Has $44.61 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.22. 1,141,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $339.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

