Prudential PLC Increases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.37% of Vipshop worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,776,000 after purchasing an additional 929,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,911,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 148,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.