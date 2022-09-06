Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 13,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,774. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.