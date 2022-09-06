Prudential PLC Purchases 19,596 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.71 on Tuesday, reaching $308.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

