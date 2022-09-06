Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.22 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00015737 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $306.47 million and $50.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,319,011 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.