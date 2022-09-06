Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Qualys Trading Up 1.0 %

QLYS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,754. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $159.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

