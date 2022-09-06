Receive Access Ecosystem Market Cap Achieves $6.66 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $19,584.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00470687 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.01921206 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00235536 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.