Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Recruit Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.