Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $10.99. 16,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 931,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of -0.77.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

