Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.85. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 37,539 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

