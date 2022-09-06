Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (RFR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Refereum has a market cap of $33.46 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

