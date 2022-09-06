ReFork Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReFork has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. ReFork has a market cap of $8.77 million and $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReFork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

About ReFork

ReFork is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.