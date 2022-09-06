Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 46,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 64,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Rego Payment Architectures Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

About Rego Payment Architectures

(Get Rating)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.