Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 5.5%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 1,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,092,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

