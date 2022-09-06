RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 1,656 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,287. The stock has a market cap of $231.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

