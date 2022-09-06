RMR Wealth Builders Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 90,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,947,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,183,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,595,000 after buying an additional 1,307,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,752,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.