Robert Wares Acquires 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,095,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,333,466.30.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares bought 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,207.50.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Wares purchased 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$11,005.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:OM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,064. The company has a market cap of C$77.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Osisko Metals

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

Featured Stories

