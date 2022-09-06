Rogers Communications Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.2 %
TSE:RCI.A traded down C$1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$58.20. 3,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$57.51 and a 1 year high of C$78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48.
About Rogers Communications
