Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

