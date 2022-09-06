Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.43

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$55.43 and last traded at C$55.72, with a volume of 4565037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.55.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$27.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.64.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.