Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.20. 16,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 833,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,120 shares of company stock worth $475,170. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

