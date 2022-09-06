Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.11.

Shares of CRM opened at $153.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.12. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

