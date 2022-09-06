Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $299,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

