Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $262,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

SJR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.40%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.