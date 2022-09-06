Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $654,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.



