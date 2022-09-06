SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Tops $18.51 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $696,187.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

