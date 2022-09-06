Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.42

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 47918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Sonova Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Dividend Announcement

About Sonova

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

See Also

