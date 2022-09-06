SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 5,641 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.