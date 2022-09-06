SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 5,641 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000.

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.