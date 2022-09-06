SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.18. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 5,641 shares trading hands.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

