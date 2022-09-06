SparkPoint (SRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $220,797.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00135611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023145 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

