SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.28

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 1099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.