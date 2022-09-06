Splintershards Market Cap Tops $46.12 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $46.12 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002088 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00085820 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000658 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 911,386,465 coins and its circulating supply is 807,593,554 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

