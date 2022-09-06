srnArt Gallery (SACT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $62,975.10 and $41.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00857855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015961 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars.

