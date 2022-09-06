StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIRI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.75. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.30.
About Air Industries Group
Featured Stories
