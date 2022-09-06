StockNews.com Downgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.72 on Friday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barclays

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Barclays by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

