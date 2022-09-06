StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

