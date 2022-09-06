StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE HZN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
