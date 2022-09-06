StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HZN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Stories

