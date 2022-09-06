StockNews.com Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Sell

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 322,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,857. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

