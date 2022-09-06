StockNews.com Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.36.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.59 on Friday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $57,430,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

