StockNews.com Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,837.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,893.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,090.64.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

