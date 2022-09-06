StockNews.com Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Shares of FSLR opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

