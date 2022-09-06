Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.47 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $76.87 million and $3.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001089 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002790 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015563 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014342 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,727,123 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.
