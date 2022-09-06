SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 150,062 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.92.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,040,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,648,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

