Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $106,180.91 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $106,180.91 and approximately $272.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded up 78.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,696,402 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

