TD Securities Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

